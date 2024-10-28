Ezron Quashie won the Boys 10s Fuzion Tennis Academy 2024 Invitational Championships at the National Tennis Centre at Villa last Saturday. He beat Rahkeem Huggins in the Final.

Amaia Waterstone secured the Girls 10s Title with a 4-2, 4-2 victory over Nakayda Caine.

The Girls 12’s Championship was won by Caine who defeated Zahra Hypolite 4-2, 4-1, while Zayden Charles took the Boys 12s Title with a 6-4 win over Ezron Charles.

