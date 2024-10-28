Four Vincentians including athlete, Shafique Maloney, Footballer, Oalex Anderson, cricketer, Jomel Warrican and John Hinds, retired footballer, football coach and FIFA Referee have been named Sports Ambassadors in St Vincent and the Grenadines as the country celebrated its 45th Anniversary of Independence yesterday.

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves made the announcement in his Independence Address to the Nation last night.

