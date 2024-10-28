Vincentian, Oalex Anderson created history on Saturday night in Las Vegas by officially breaking North Carolina FC’s all-time scoring record.

North Carolina FC secured a spot in the 2024 United Soccer League (USL) Championship playoffs by defeating Las Vegas Lights FC 2-1 on Judgement Day Saturday night, with an attendance of 6,083 at WakeMed Soccer Park.

The pivotal goal was scored by Oalex Anderson, who established a new club record for goals in all competitions with his 36th in an North Carolina FC jersey.

The historic goal occurred just prior to halftime, breaking a 1-1 tie and ultimately determining the winner.

