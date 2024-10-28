A new champion will be crowned this evening when the COMSPORT/BDO VINCY Masters Independence Cup concludes at the COMSPORT Facility at Arnos Vale at 6.00 p. m when ON TRAC Hope Masters will meet Rogers Photo Studio Older Boys in the Final.

In yesterday’s Semi-finals, ON TRAC Hope Masters defeated defending champions, Sunday Sweaterz 2-0, and Rogers Photo Studio Older Boys had a 1-0 victory over Largo Height Masters.

