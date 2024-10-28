Heat Seekers and Bequia United Secure victories in weekend basketball championship.
At the weekend in the Basketball Championship at the New Montrose Basketball Facility, Heat Seekers defeated Mavrix 66-64.
Kirah Morgan top cored for Mavrix with 20 points. For. Heat Seekers, Donis Daniel and Junior Peters scored 20 points each
Bequia United also won their match against the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 87-58.
Nicholas Lewis led the scoring for Bequia United with 30 points. Maxron Dublin scored 17 points for the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.