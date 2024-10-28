At the weekend in the Basketball Championship at the New Montrose Basketball Facility, Heat Seekers defeated Mavrix 66-64.

Kirah Morgan top cored for Mavrix with 20 points. For. Heat Seekers, Donis Daniel and Junior Peters scored 20 points each

Bequia United also won their match against the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 87-58.

Nicholas Lewis led the scoring for Bequia United with 30 points. Maxron Dublin scored 17 points for the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

