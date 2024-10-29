Rogers Photo Studio Older Boys are the new Champions of COMSPORT/BDO INDEPENDENCE Cup Football Championship.

In last night’s Final, they defeated On Trac Hope Masters 1-0 after Alrick Williams scored in extra time at the COMSPORT Facility at Arnos Vale.

Defending Champions, Sunday Sweaterz had to settle for third place after beating Largo Height Masters 1-0 in the penalty shoot-out after a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

Eight teams took part in the Championship this year.

