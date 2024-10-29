A Supplementary Appropriation Bill was passed in the House of Assembly earlier today.

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves in laying the bill before the house said the supplementary appropriation does not add a dollar to anything that was previously debated.

The Minister said the bill will finance for the remainder of the year the completion of the Port Modernization project and the commencement of construction of the Acute Care hospital.

The Minister said the purpose of the bill is to bring to account previously approved financing to facilitate timely payment to contractors on the previously mentioned projects.

