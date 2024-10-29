A farmers training room and chilling room were officially opened on Sunday at the Orange Hill Agriculture Biotechnological center.

Speaking at the opening ceremony Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Saboto Caesar expressed thanks to people and government of the Republic of China Taiwan for their continued assistance in the agricultural sector.

The Minister underscored the importance of a farmer field school approach for extension officers, facilitating specific training rooms for extension officers to impart knowledge to farmers.

Minister Caesar further added that with the Ministry’s mandate to expand vegetable production and meet the CARICOM 25 by 25 plan, facilities like the chilling room for storage across the country, are important.

