Foreign Minister of the Republic of China – Taiwan his Excellency Lin Chai-Lung said there is immense pride to be felt upon reflection of the years of cooperation between St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Foreign Minister was speaking at the opening of the Farmers’ Training Room and Chilling Room, at the Orange Hill agriculture biotechnological center.

The Taiwan Foreign Minister said the cross partnership especially in the agricultural sector, has yielded significant results.

He said following the passage of Hurricane Beryl, Taiwan dispatched experts to help in the rebuilding of the agricultural sector.

