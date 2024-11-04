Agriculture minister says Cannabliss festival will become an annual event in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Saboto Caesar has announced that the Cannabliss Festival will be added to the annual calendar of activities for St Vincent and the Grenadines.

In an interview with NBC News Minister Caesar commended the board and staff of the Medicinal Cannabis Authority for the idea and the execution of the first ever Medicinal Cannabis Festival.

The Minister said he is very happy with the participation of the traditional cultivators in the festival.

