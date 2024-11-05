Minister of Tourism and Sustainable Development, Carlos James says Hurricane Beryl and its impact have demonstrated the realities of climate change for the region.

Minister James was addressing delegates at the opening of the 14th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA),

Meanwhile … Outgoing Chair of the Council of Ministers of CDEMA, Shawn Edward, says there were few notable achievements under his chairmanship during the period 2022 to 2024.

Edward however called on Member States to honour their financial obligations to CDEMA.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related