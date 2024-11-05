Several matters will be addressed during the 14th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), which is being convened here.

Ministers of Disaster Management and other delegates from CDEMA participating states will be engaged in discussions, at the Beachcombers Hotel Conference Facility.

Speaking at a Welcome Reception and Opening Ceremony last night, Director of the National Emergency Management Organization, Michelle Forbes called on delegates to examine their national disaster structures.

Executive Director of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency, Elizabeth Riley says the meeting is being convened at a critical time.

There were also addresses from Outgoing Chair of the Council, Shawn Edward from St. Lucia and Incoming Chair and Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, Carlos James.

