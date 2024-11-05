The month of November has been designated TVET month. It’s an opportunity to showcase the incredible talent, innovation and dedication within the primary, secondary and technical institutes.

Minister of Education, Curtis King said Technical and Vocational Education and Training ‘TVET’ month provides the opportunity to reaffirm the government’s commitment to fostering a culture where vocational skills are respected and valued, as drivers of the national economy.

Minister King said the Ministry of education has embarked on a journey to ensure that the TVET programs are future focused, integrating innovation and entrepreneurship into the curriculum.

