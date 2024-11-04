Central Leeward Impact Project wins top honors in National Independence Committee Best Village Competition

The Central Leeward Impact Project in Barrouallie has taken the 1st position in this year’s National Independence Committee Best Village Competition.

According to a release from the organisers, the competition was held from October 22nd to the 24th with seven communities participating while two communities competed in the Best Flower Garden Category.

The second position in this year’s National Independence Committee Best Village Competition went to the New Foundation in Point Village while Troumaca took the third position.

In the Independence Best Flower Garden competition, Olivia Dasilva of Cane End took the 1st position while Sandilane Garden in Fountain took the second position.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related