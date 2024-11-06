Minister of Agriculture says SVG is the regional leader in the Cannabis Industry

Minister of Agriculture has said that St Vincent and the Grenadines has exhibited itself as a leader in the region in the cannabis industry.

The Minister said this fact was clearly articulated by visitors to St Vincent and the Grenadines for the inaugural Cannabliss Festival.

From November 1st to the 3rd, hundreds of international and regional participants in the cannabis industry converged in St Vincent and the Grenadines for the first ever medicinal cannabis festival in the Caribbean Region.

The Minister said the festival created a platform for continued engagement and re-engagement.

