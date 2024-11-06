Rahj Bulze of Dr. JP Eustace Memorial Secondary School wins 2024 Lions Club Public Speaking Competition

Rahj Bulze of the Dr JP Eustace Secondary School is this year’s Lions Club St Vincent South/FLOW National Secondary School Public Speaking Champion.

Bulze won the Best Student prepared Speech and the Best Impromptu Speech on his way to winning the Lion Michael DeFreitas Challenge Trophy.

Second place went to Samarah Lynch of the Mountain View Adventist Academy and Alexander Cummings of the St Martin’s Secondary School took third place.

Cummings took the best main speech which was on the topic “Our world is in a state of confusion as it tries to reconcile one’s in-alien-able rights, civil liberties, religious beliefs, and the role of the State.”

The other finalist were: Jaheem Primus from the St Vincent Grammar School, Kyra Johnson from the North Union Secondary School and Macy Baptiste of the Sandy Bay Secondary School.

