Traditional Marijuana Farmer applauds educational and Cultural Impact of Cannabliss festival

Traditional marijuana farmer Junior “Spirit” Cottle has hailed the Cannabliss Festival as a huge success.

Cottle is one of the oldest practicing marijuana farmers in St Vincent and the Grenadines and has played an active role in helping to pass legislation for the medicinal cannabis industry.

He stated the festival was a success educationally and culturally.

Cottle also commended the government and its entities for being a part of the festival.

He said this represents bold step by the government in supporting the cannabis industry.

