St. Vincent and the Grenadines yesterday joined its global counterparts to observe World Tsunami Awareness Day.

World Tsunami Awareness Day is an annual event observed on November 5th to raise awareness of the dangerous effects of tsunamis and the importance of tsunami preparedness and early warning of tsunamis.

Deputy Director of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), Kenson Stoddard said the organization continues to focus on educating people across the country about Tsunamis to ensure that the entire nation is Tsunami-ready, in the unfortunate event that the country experiences one of these devastating natural disasters.

He said this is important as the world reflects on the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami that resulted in more than two hundred thousand deaths.

Stoddard said NEMO will continue to ramp up their programs to educate the public and he outlined some of the work being done in this regard.

