The 32nd Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Swimming Championships open at 10.00 a. m today at the Shrewsbury Aquatic Centre at Ratho Mill here in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Hundreds of swimmers from the Sub-region will take part in the Championships today and tomorrow. They will compete in Individual Age-group events as well as the Boys and Girls Championships in age groups 8 years and under; 9-10 years, 11-12 years, 13-14 years, 15-17 years and 18 years and over.

