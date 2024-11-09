In last weekend’s matches of the National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organisation (TBPO) Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship at the Dauphine Playing Field, East Kingstown beat Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars by 35 runs.

The scores: Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars 188 off 16.3 overs, East Kingstown 150 off 25.4 overs.

Young Stallions had an 8-wicket win over Older Boys in a match reduced to 15 overs because of a late start.

The scores: Older Boys 94-3 off 15 overs, Young Stallions 97-2 off 9.2 overs.

Argyle International Airport (AIA) Reload beat Hill Top by 127 runs.

The scores: Argyle International Airport (AIA) Reload 216 of 19.1 overs, Hill Top 89 off 15.1 overs.

Gomea Bombers won by default from New Level who could field only 6 players.

And Sion Hill Tallawahs beat Dauphine United by 80 runs in a match reduced to 17 overs because of a late start.

The scores Sion Hill Tallawahs 148-5 off 17 overs, Dauphine United 68 off 13.3 overs.)

