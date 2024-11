Caesar’s Real Estate Sans Souci Blazers eased past the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club Ball Blazers 27-22 on Wednesday afternoon in the Vita Malt Sion Hill Knock-out Netball Championship at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field.

There was also victory for Sion Hill 1 who won by default from Ekklessia Simple Netters.

The Championship will continue next Tuesday.

