The Finalists have been decided in the St Vincent and the Grenadines Independence International Twenty/20 Cricket Festival.

Defending Champions, All Pro Masters will defend their Festival Division title after remaining unbeaten in preliminary Competition. Their last victory was yesterday when they defeated North Leeward Masters by 81 runs at the Cumberland Playing Field in a match reduced to 18 overs.

The scores: All Pro Masters 167-3 off 18 overs (Randy Ramana 107, the Tournament’s first hundred, Deems Baird 34 not out), North Leeward Masters 86 off 14.4 overs (Bill Edwards 27, Dale Samuel added 23. Deepak Kumar 4-24, Ryan Baksh 3-7).

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Masters defeated Canada Masters by 8 wickets under the Duckworth-Lewis method in a rain shortened match at the Patk Hill Playing Field.

The scores: Canada Masters 169-3 off 20 overs (Vanay Devishetty 75 not out, Kiran Bodhasrongi 60. They shared a second wicket partnership of 110 runs), The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Masters, set a revised target of 78 off 8 overs, 78-2 off 6.5 overs (Hyron Shallow 49 not out).

Both teams ended the preliminaries with 9 points. Canada Masters qualified for today’s Festival Division Final because of a superior net run rate of 1.29 compared to .376 by the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Masters.

In the last preliminary match of the Festival Division, Mustique Company Masters upset North East Masters after winning by 5 wickets at the Park Hill Playing Field. where the match was reduced to 19 overs due to a late start.

The scores: North East Masters 124 off 18 overs (Marcus Castello 48 not out), Mustique Company Masters 125-5 off 13.3 overs (O’neil Thomas 54, Nicholas Baptiste 22, Drumo Toney 22).

In the Fete Division, AMAAS Sporting Services Barbados Masters defeated Prime Minister’s XI by 10 wickets at the Sion Hill Playing Field.

The scores: The 10-man Prime Minister’s XI 14 0ff 11.4 overs (Anthony Morris 4 wickets for no run, Wesley Straker 3 wickets for no run), AMAAS Sporting Services Barbados Masters 16 off 1.2 overs.

At the Stubbs Playing Field, Trinbago Leatherbacks Masters upset the previously unbeaten Canada Legends 50 Plus Masters by 14 runs.

The scores: Trinbago Leatherbacks Masters 103-4 off 20 overs (Bobby Lallie 37), Canada Legends 50 Plus Masters 89 off 19.1 overs).

At the Stubbs Playing Field, Vee Jays North Windward Masters defeated WINDIES Masters by 1 run.

The scores: Vee Jays North Windward Masters 129 off 16.2 overs (Ian Jordon 43, Orlando Jackson 3-6, Chris Vernan 3-14), WINDIES Masters 128-6 off 20 overs (Neil Baptiste 43).

Both teams finished on 9 points, but AMAAS Sporting Services Barbados Masters advanced to the Final of Fete Division ahead of Canada Legends 50 Plus Masters because of a better net run rate of 2.84 compared to 1.85 by Vee Jay’s North Windward Masters.

The Fete Division Final will be played at 10.00 and will be followed at 2.00 p. m by the Festival Division final. Both will be played at the Sion Hill Playing Field.

