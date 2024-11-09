Here are the results of last weekend’s North Leeward Super League Twenty/20 Cricket Championship at the Cumberland Playing Field.

Rose Hall Future Legends beat Fitz Hughes Summerset by 7 wickets.

The scores: Fitz Hughes Summerset 118 off 20 overs, Rose Hall Super Legends 119-3 off 12.5 overs.

Spring Village Ajuba defeated Peto Stars by 3 wickets.

The scores: Peto Stars 62 off 12.2 overs, Spring Village Ajuba 63-7 off 13 overs.

And in the Women’s Championship. Southern Girls won from Northern Girls by 18 runs.

Th scores: Southern Girls 117-9 off 20 overs, Northern Girls 90 off 19.3 overs.

