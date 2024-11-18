Meanwhile….. Parliamentary Representative for the Diamond Community, Frederick Stephenson said the area continues to see extensive development and there is much to be thankful for.

He made this statement during Saturday’s Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the opening of the Holiday Inn Express and Suites at Diamond.

Minister Stephenson said these developments in the vicinity of the Hotel complement each other and noted there are several other national transformative projects earmarked for development in the community.

Meanwhile, Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves commended everyone who played a role in the realization of the Holiday Inn Express and Suites project , from inception to finish.

Minister Gonsalves said with the work that has already been put into the project, he is confident that the best Holiday Inn Express across the world, will be in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Photo credit:API

