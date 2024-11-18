An appeal has been made for people across St Vincent and the Grenadines to support the local restaurants this week, as they host activities in observance of this country’s first ever Restaurant Week 2024.

The week of activities is running from November 17th to the 23rd as part of the calendar of activities to observe Tourism Month.

President of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Hotel and Tourism Association, Isola Giddens told NBC News more than thirty restaurants from across the country are participating in Restaurant Week 2024 and she encouraged chefs to be creative with their menus this week.

Giddens also encouraged the public to support the activities.

