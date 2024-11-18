Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the construction of the State owned Holiday Inn Express and Suites at Diamond comes as part of the Government’s thrust to continue building a modern economy for the St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He made this statement during the Handing Over Ceremony of the Hotel and Suites on Saturday afternoon.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the building of the modern economy commenced with the education revolution and the 93-room facility was constructed with the work of an architect, who is a child of the education revolution.

The Prime Minister said the Hotel project comes as part of the Government’s vision for national development, among other transformative projects.

The State owned Holiday Inn Express and Suites was constructed at a cost of approximately sixty million dollars and will officially open its doors for business on Friday, November 22nd.

The facility is another major development project aimed at enhancing the tourism sector.

