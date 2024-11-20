St. Vincent and the Grenadines Program Director for World Pediatrics, Sigmund Wiggins says their Urology Mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines which wrapped up over the weekend, was a huge success.

Urology, also known as genito-urinary surgery, is the branch of medicine that focuses on surgical and medical diseases of the urinary system and the reproductive organs.

Wiggins tells NBC News during the Mission which ran from November 9th to the 16th they saw a total of forty-one local and regional patients.

Wiggins says a total of nineteen surgeries were conducted during the Urology Mission.

