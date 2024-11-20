Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves joins CARICOM Leaders at historic CARICOM-India Summit in Guyana

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will join regional Heads of Government for the Second CARICOM-India Summit, taking place in Guyana today.

The Summit is deemed historic, as the first stand-alone meeting between the Heads of Government of the two sides, to be convened in a CARICOM Member State.

The engagement is expected to strengthen an already strong relationship in areas such as economic cooperation, agriculture and food security, health and pharmaceuticals, and science and innovations.

The Opening Ceremony will feature remarks by the Chair of CARICOM and Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell; President of Guyana, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali; Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi; and CARICOM Secretary-General, Dr. Carla Barnett.

This country’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Frederick Stephenson is also attending the CARICOM-India Summit.

Assistant Secretary-General for Foreign and Community Relations at the CARICOM Secretariat, Elizabeth Solomon highlighted the significance of the Summit.

She said CARICOM Member States are keen to meet Prime Minister Modi and deepen the relationship in terms of advocacy for small states in the international arena, and strengthen people to people ties.

