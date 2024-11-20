Prime Ministerial Advisory Council on Youth to host Inaugural Youth Excellence Awards

The Prime Ministerial Advisory Council on Youth has announced the hosting of its Inaugural Youth Excellence Awards.

The Awards Ceremony is slated for Saturday, December 14th, but the Council will host the Premiere event tonight at the Mill at Argyle.

Chairman of the Prime Ministerial Advisory Council on Youth, Anson Latchman describes it as a landmark event, celebrating the achievement of Vincentian youths.

Latchman says the award categories and nominees will be officially announced at tonight’s event, which begins at seven.

