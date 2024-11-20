COP29 Update: Minister James stresses importance of Climate Financing for SIDS

The recent weather event, which impacted many sectors across St Vincent and the Grenadines highlighted the growing need for access to appropriate climate financing for SIDS, like St Vincent and the Grenadines.

In today’s COP Update, Chanolde Munroe sat down with the Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development, and Culture to speak about the importance of countries like St Vincent and the Grenadines having a seat at the table in Climate Change negotiations.

