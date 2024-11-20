SVG receives Climate Resilience Funding at COP29, Minister James advocates for SIDS support.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is one of four OECS Member States that received funding at the ongoing 29th Session of the Conference of Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

This country received funding from the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) — a global partnership that brings together governments, U.N agencies, multilateral banks, the private sector, and academia to enhance infrastructure resilience against climate and disaster risks.

Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development, and Culture, Carlos James made the statement during an interview with the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) at COP29, as regional leaders continue to shed light on the challenges faced by the region in combating the devastating impacts of climate change.

The Minister said Small Island Developing States (SIDS) are at the frontline of the adverse impacts of Climate Change and they require as much assistance as possible to address these issues.

Minister James said it is also important that the region works together in getting its voice heard in championing the cause for Small Island Developing States.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related