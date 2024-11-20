The Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Community College was recently presented with the 16th Sir Arthur Lewis Memorial Book Award during the 26th Sir Arthur Lewis Memorial Lecture.

Vice Dean of the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies at the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Community College, Veronica Luke tells NBC News she was present at the lecture to receive the prestigious regional award.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related