The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) says assessment work is continuing across the country, to ascertain the damages caused by heavy rains earlier this week.

Director of NEMO Michelle Forbes says they have received reports of several landslides which are being cleared by the Buildings, Roads and General Services Authority (BRAGSA).

Forbes says they also received reports of two houses that collapsed and they are continuing work to ensure everyone is safe.

Forbes says NEMO is continuing to work closely with other state agencies in relation to the weather conditions and the impacts.

She says assessment work across the country started yesterday and is continuing today.

