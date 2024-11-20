Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar said state agencies are working assiduously to address issues being faced by people across the country, following the recent heavy rains.

He made this statement during the Face to Face program aired on NBC Radio this morning.

Minister Caesar said there were several landslides and blockage of roads and people across the country have been working to assist the state agencies to have these cleared.

Minister Caesar said more than ninety percent of affected roads across the country have already been cleared and he commended the Buildings, Roads and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) for the work it is continuing to do, in this regard.

