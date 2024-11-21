Prime Minister warns that failing to contribute to the CARICOM Development Fund could threaten regional integration

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has warned that any failure to contribute to the CARICOM Development Fund, could impact the future of the Regional Integration Movement.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the hand-over ceremony of the Holiday Inn Express and Suites at Diamond, which was constructed with funds from the CARICOM Development Fund.

The CARICOM Development Fund is an institution whose mandate is to provide financial or technical assistance to disadvantaged countries, regions and sectors in the Caribbean Community.

Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves also delivered remarks noting that he is pleased with the revolutionary change that is taking place across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related