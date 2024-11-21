Prime Ministerial Advisory Council announces nominees for Inaugural Youth Excellence Awards

Youth Journalism Excellence Award and Youth Excellence in Security Award are among those that will be presented to Vincentian youths at the Inaugural Youth Excellence Awards next month.

The Prime Ministerial Advisory Council on Youth will host the Awards Ceremony on Saturday, December 14th.

The award categories and nominees were announced last night during the Premiere event at the Mill at Argyle.

Chairman of the Prime Ministerial Advisory Council on Youth, Anson Latchman is urging persons to vote for the 129 nominees across 23 categories.

