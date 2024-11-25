Reducing the demand for food can create a reduction in food prices.

This is according to CEO of the Zero Hunger Trust Fund ZHTF, Safiya Horne Bique.

Horne Bique was speaking on NBC Radio this morning about the Organization’s “National Home and Community Gardens Food Security Project”.

The CEO urged everyone to start growing food at home to reduce the high demand for external food, which she says will result in food prices being reduced.

Horne Bique said the project has entered its distribution phase and is encouraging people to be creative in finding spaces to grow their own food at home.

