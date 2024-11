MS DOROTHY AGATHA HENRY better known as BAY-BAY of Peruvian Vale and Biabou died on Wednesday October 30th at the age of 78. The funeral takes place on Sunday December 1st at the Genesis Miracle Ministries, Peruvian Vale. The body lies at the church from 1pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Biabou Cemetery.

