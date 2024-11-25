MRS KATISHIA SYDONIA MASCOLL SCOTT better known as TISHA and MASCOLL of Cane End and Dorsetshire Hill died on Saturday November 16th at the age of 35. The funeral takes place on Saturday November 30th at the Roman Catholic Church, Cane End. The body lies at the church from Noon. The Service begins at 1:00. Burial will be at the Dorsetshire Hill Cemetery. The Vans Shorty and “HK 804” will transport persons from Cane End to Dorsetshire Hill, the Vans “Venom” and “Oak” will transport persons from Dorsetshire Hill to Cane End. The Vans will leave Dorsetshire Hill at 11:15am.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related