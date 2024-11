MRS COLLEEN SHARON LAMPKIN FERNANDEZ better known as TANTS of Spring Village and South Rivers died on Sunday October 20th at the age of 67. The funeral takes place on Sunday December 1st at the Mt Ararat Spiritual Baptist church, South Rivers. The body lies at the church from Noon. The Service begins at 1:00. Burial will be at the Park Hill Cemetery.

