Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says several candidates will not contest the upcoming General Elections here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

At yesterday’s National Convention, the Prime Minister indicated that at least three new candidates will contest the constituencies of North Windward; South Windward and Southern Grenadines

And, Prime Minister Gonsalves urged the supporters to ensure that they prepare properly for the upcoming general elections.

General elections are constitutionally due in St. Vincent and the Grenadines next year, 2025.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related