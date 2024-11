MS YVONNE VIOLA DERRICK of Morris town New Jersey formerly of Lowmanns Hill died on Wednesday November 20th at the age of 69. The funeral takes place on Saturday November 30th in Morris town New Jersey, USA. Viewing takes place from 11am, The Service begins at 1:00. Burial will be at the Somerset Hill, Memorial Park, Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

