New Acute Referral Hospital at Arnos Vale to benefit Vincentians and the wider region

The New Acute referral Hospital at Arnos Vale is expected to impact the lives of not only Vincentians, but also that of the region’s people.

That’s according to Minister of Education and Parliamentary Representative for the West St George constituency, Curtis King.

Ground for the construction of the hospital was broken on October 26th and will cost an estimated 98 million US dollars to complete.

He said the hospital is part of the commitment given by the government to transform the country.

