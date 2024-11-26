Agriculture Minister says adverse weather conditions inflected major damage to SVG’s agricultural sector

This country’s agricultural sector has been significantly negatively impacted by weather conditions throughout this year.

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar made this statement during the Face to Face programme aired on NBC Radio, last week.

Minister Caesar said from January to April 2024 there was a severe drought that devastated the Agricultural sector.

Minister Caesar said before the assessments were done for the drought the Agricultural sector was again hit by Hurricane Beryl at the start of July.

He said the recent rains also caused significant damage to the country’s Agricultural sector.

