The Government will continue to establish and implement programs that will ensure the continued development of the entire country, especially the northern communities.

That’s according to Minister of Housing, Informal Human Settlement, Youth and Sports Dr Orando Brewster.

He made this statement during a recent groundbreaking ceremony for a sporting facility at Langley Park in Georgetown.

The ceremony also included the distribution of one hundred and twenty eight letters to residents for housing lots.

Minister Brewster said the Government is not going to stop until the entire Northwestern side of the country is fully developed.

Brewster also pledged as Minister of Housing that he will continue to work assiduously to ensure that all Garifuna descendants in the North have proper housing conditions.

