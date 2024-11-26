The Caribbean Digital Transformation Project (CARDTP) is reassuring Vincentians that the issue of Cyber Security will be taken into account, during project’s the roll out.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, Communications Officer at the (CARDTP) Jennifer Richardson said that the Information Technology Service Division (ITSD) will be in charge of cyber security for the project.

She added that because data will be stored locally, there is likely to be less of a security risk breech.

Meanwhile, Project Coordinator Winston George said part of the project deals with creating a cyber security response team, which will deal with threat intelligence and incidents monitoring.

