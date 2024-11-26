Vincentians have been urged to get into the habit of growing their own food at home.

This encouragement comes from the CEO of the Zero Hunger trust fund Safiya Horne Bique.

She was speaking on NBC Radio Monday about the “National Home and Community Gardens Food Security Project”.

Horne said the project which provides seedlings for backyard gardens has the potential to alleviate the financial burden of high food prices.

Photo credit: API

