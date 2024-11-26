The Girls High School dominated St Clair Dacon Secondary School 35-2, and Petit Bordel Secondary outplayed Sandy Bay Secondary 50-9 in the Quarter-finals of Junior Division of the Secondary Schools Netball Championships last weekend, also, Canouan Secondary eased past George Stephens Sr. Secondary 23-20, and Georgetown Secondary edged Campden Park Secondary 15-14.

The Semi-finals will be played today with Girls High School opposing Georgetown Secondary, and Canouan Secondary playing against Petit Bordel Secondary.

In the Senior Division, Georgetown Secondary won from Central Leeward Secondary 24-14, and West St George Secondary beat Petit Bordel Secondary 34-13.

Emmanuel High School Mesopotamia powered past St Joseph Convent Kingstown 34-6, and Thomas Saunders Secondary beat Buccament Bay Secondary 45-2.

The second Semi-final today will be between Georgetown Secondary and Thomas Saunders Secondary, and Emmanuel High School Mesopotamia will meet West St George Secondary.

