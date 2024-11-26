Associates Combined Jewels, the Division of Nursing Education and the Division of Technical and Vocational Education Netters took the honours in yesterday’s matches of the ECGC/Island Sipz Water/RW Sporting World St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Netball Championship at the court of the Villa Campus.

Defending Champions, Associates Combined Jewels recorded their third win in three matches by overwhelming the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Belles 31-3 after leading 9-0, 20-0 and 23-2 in the first three quarters.

Kimesha Antoine scored 23 of her 31 attempts for Associates Combined Jewels.

The Division of Nursing Education defeated the Division of Technical and Vocational Education Stars 14-9 win.

The match saw a combination of good defensive work, many possessional changes, and a high percentage of missed attempts which resulted in scores of 3-1, 9-4 and 13-7, before it ended 14-9.

Janette Toney’s 7 from 28 attempts led the scoring for the Division of Nursing Education, while Junecia Quashie scored 6 of 9 tries for the Division of Technical and Vocational Education Stars.

The Division of Technical and Vocational Education Netters beat the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Elites 23-11 after leading 7-2, 12-5 and 19-7 in the first three quarters.

Latoya Williams with 13 from 32 shots, and Jeniecee Billingy 10 of 26 shots led the scoring for the Division of Technical and Vocational Education Netters, and Nickilya Tannis netted 9 of 15 attempts for Division of Technical and Vocational Education Elites.

Three matches are scheduled for tomorrow.

