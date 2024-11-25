Cuban Linesmen’s Brigade departs after assisting Post-Hurricane Beryl recovery in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The Cuban Linesmen’s Brigade, which worked in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to support the recovery efforts, after the impact of Hurricane Beryl, returned to their homeland this Monday.

The work of the linesmen was recognized during a farewell event attended by several officials including Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves; Minister of Urban Development, Benarva Browne; the CEO of VINLEC, Dr. Vaughn Lewis, and the Cuban Ambassador, Carlos Ernesto Rodríguez Etcheverry.

Prime Minister Gonsalves expressed the country’s deep appreciation for the support and solidarity of Cuba, which did not hesitate in sending a group of its best sons to assist a sister nation in a particularly difficult time.

The Prime Minister added that his country will always support Cuba in all its causes, mainly in the struggle against the US blockade.

Minister Browne and Dr. Lewis recognized the impeccable work done by the Cubans, where the seriousness, discipline, commitment and rigor were paramount.

Ambassador Rodriguez said that Cuba will always be ready to respond the call of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, no matter the magnitude of conditions or adversities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the presence of Cubans, who worked mainly on Union Island, was a further demonstration of the solidarity that exists between Cuba and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

